Trevor Lawrence Outduels One of AFC's Top Quarterbacks, Gets Jaguars to 2-1

Trevor Lawrence is starting to figure this NFL thing out.

The former Clemson star and Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback threw for 262 yards and tossed three touchdown passes with no interceptions in a 38-10 victory over Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The big road win against one of the AFC's top quarterbacks helped the Jaguars improve to 2-1 on the season and keeps them atop the AFC South standings. Herbert, who had the second-most passing yards in the NFL in 2021, threw for 297 yards with one touchdown and one interception despite playing through an injury he suffered last Thursday.

A healthy Lawrence, who was 28-of-39 passing, and an opportunistic Jaguars defense pounced to take advantage. All three of Lawrence's scoring passes came inside the red zone and went for 14, 11 and 4 yards.

On the season, the second-year QB has thrown for 772 yards and completed 70% of his passes through three games. He's tossed six touchdowns and has thrown just one interception.

Travis Etienne, Clemson's all-time leading rusher and backfield teammate of Lawrence's at both the college and NFL levels, also had a productive game. Etienne rushed for 45 yards on 13 carries and caught three passes for 30 yards against the Chargers.

The Jaguars play at undefeated Philadelphia next Sunday and are already listed as a 7-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

