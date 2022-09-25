Skip to main content
Trevor Lawrence Outduels One of AFC's Top Quarterbacks, Gets Jaguars to 2-1

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Lawrence Outduels One of AFC's Top Quarterbacks, Gets Jaguars to 2-1

The former Clemson star and Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback threw for 262 yards and tossed three touchdown passes with no interceptions in a 38-10 victory at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Trevor Lawrence is starting to figure this NFL thing out. 

The former Clemson star and Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback threw for 262 yards and tossed three touchdown passes with no interceptions in a 38-10 victory over Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. 

The big road win against one of the AFC's top quarterbacks helped the Jaguars improve to 2-1 on the season and keeps them atop the AFC South standings. Herbert, who had the second-most passing yards in the NFL in 2021, threw for 297 yards with one touchdown and one interception despite playing through an injury he suffered last Thursday. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_19109060_168387971_lowres

Dabo Swinney Relives 'Great College Football Game,' Hopes Clemson will be Healthy in Week 5

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney discussed what he's learned a lot about his team's mental makeup and what areas need to be improved in Sunday's teleconference.

DJ Uiagalelei
Play

Dabo Swinney Has Stern Message for DJ Uiagalelei Doubters

During the Tigers' 4-0 start, the rest of the country is now seeing what Dabo Swinney always saw in DJ Uiagalelei, as the quarterback's confidence is at an all-time high and he is playing some of the best football of his college career.

USATSI_19109179_168387971_lowres

Odds and Ends: Clemson Begins Week Favored in Prime-Time Matchup vs. NC State

NC State has covered the spread six of the last 10 times against Clemson, which is favored in Saturday's game at 7:30 p.m.

A healthy Lawrence, who was 28-of-39 passing, and an opportunistic Jaguars defense pounced to take advantage. All three of Lawrence's scoring passes came inside the red zone and went for 14, 11 and 4 yards. 

On the season, the second-year QB has thrown for 772 yards and completed 70% of his passes through three games. He's tossed six touchdowns and has thrown just one interception. 

Travis Etienne, Clemson's all-time leading rusher and backfield teammate of Lawrence's at both the college and NFL levels, also had a productive game. Etienne rushed for 45 yards on 13 carries and caught three passes for 30 yards against the Chargers. 

The Jaguars play at undefeated Philadelphia next Sunday and are already listed as a 7-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. 

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

In This Article (2)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

More Clemson

USATSI_19109060_168387971_lowres
Football

Dabo Swinney Relives 'Great College Football Game,' Hopes Clemson will be Healthy in Week 5

By Brad Senkiw
DJ Uiagalelei
Football

Dabo Swinney Has Stern Message for DJ Uiagalelei Doubters

By JP Priester
USATSI_19109179_168387971_lowres
Football

Odds and Ends: Clemson Begins Week Favored in Prime-Time Matchup vs. NC State

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_19109156_168387971_lowres
Football

What We Learned from Clemson's Thrilling Win at Wake Forest

By Brad Senkiw
IMG_5412
Football

Big Night Game, 'College GameDay' Coming to Death Valley for Clemson-NC State

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_19109120_168387971_lowres
Football

'Dependable' Davis Allen Shines in Clemson Passing Game at Wake Forest

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_19109051_168387971_lowres
Football

Bryan Bresee Plays for Ella, Tiger Teammates at Wake Forest

By Brad Senkiw
Nate Wiggins
Football

Clemson Finally Stopped Wake After Allowing Deacons to Run

By Will Vandervort