Trevor Lawrence Records Career Passing Day in Jaguars' Win at Titans

Trevor Lawrence threw for a career-high 368 passing yards in the Jacksonville Jaguars' 36-22 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The former Clemson star quarterback surpassed the 332 yards he had last year against the Houston Texans. On Sunday against the Titans, Lawrence went 30-of-42 passing and tossed three touchdowns with no interceptions. He also rushed for a score.

The second-year signal-caller averaged a career-best 8.8 yards per pass attempt as he carved up one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL. It was also his second road win as a pro starting quarterback.

Lawrence helped the Jaguars improve to 5-8 on the season. He's greatly improved his decision-making in recent weeks. Lawrence hasn't thrown an interception since the Oct. 30 game against the Broncos in London.

He's surpassed 300 passing yards three times in 2022 and twice in the last three games.

At Clemson, Lawrence threw for 10,098 yards and 90 TD passes with 17 interceptions in his three-year career. He led the Tigers to three consecutive berths in the College Football Playoff and to the 2018 national championship in his freshman season.

He was the No. 1 overall selection by the Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/