Trevor Lawrence Sets Career-High for TD Passes in Single Game

A week after setting his career-high for passing yards in a single game, Trevor Lawrence does it with touchdowns.

The former Clemson star and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback has thrown four touchdown passes on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, the most in a single game in his 31 contests as a pro.

Lawrence had thrown three TD passes in a game four times in his career until this week.

His first passing score came on a 5-yard strike to Zay Jones that cut the Cowboys' lead to 14-7 in the first quarter.

The second TD was on a 59-yard bomb to Jones that got the Jaguars to within 27-17 in the third quarter.

After his defense forced an interception in Jaguars' territory, Lawrence later hit Marvin Jones on a 10-yard TD to cut the deficit to three.

His third TD pass of the second half was a 3-yard toss to Zay Jones that gave Jacksonville a 31-27 lead in the fourth quarter.

