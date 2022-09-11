Skip to main content
Trevor Lawrence Throws his First TD of 2022

© Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Trevor Lawrence Throws his First TD of 2022

Former Clemson quarterback and Jacksonville Jaguars starter threw a 3-yard TD pass in the third quarter at Washington.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is on the board in 2022. 

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and the first overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft threw a 3-yard touchdown to James Robinson for Lawrence's first passing score of the season in the third quarter of a Week 1 game at the Washington Commanders. 

The play cut Washington's lead to 14-9 after the 2-point conversion play failed. After that drive, Lawrence was 15-of-27 passing for 196 yards. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_18850094_168387971_lowres

WR Tee Higgins Ruled Out of Bengals' Game Against Steelers

Former Clemson star receiver suffered a concussion that forced him out of Cincinnati's Week 1 game.

IMG_4148
Play

Clemson Tigers Putting Arms Around Their Brother

Clemson players and coaches try to be there for defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and sister Ella, who's battling cancer.

DJ Uiagalelei
Play

Uiagalelei's Pocket Presence 'Unbelievable' In Tigers' Win Over Furman

Offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter is seeing a much more confident DJ Uiagalelei, which is leading to much better play from the Tigers' starting quarterback.

Lawrence tossed 12 touchdowns in his rookie season and is looking for a more productive second season in the NFL.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

In This Article (2)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

More Clemson

USATSI_18850094_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

WR Tee Higgins Ruled Out of Bengals' Game Against Steelers

By Brad Senkiw
IMG_4148
Football

Clemson Tigers Putting Arms Around Their Brother

By Will Vandervort
DJ Uiagalelei
Football

Uiagalelei's Pocket Presence 'Unbelievable' In Tigers' Win Over Furman

By JP Priester
IMG_4134
Football

Swinney Updates Clemson's Injuries After Week 2

By Brad Senkiw
IMG_4093
Football

What We Learned About Clemson Following Unbalanced Win Over Furman

By Brad Senkiw
IMG_4186
Football

DJ Uiagalelei's Confidence, Playmaking Grow in Clemson's Win over Furman

By Brad Senkiw
IMG_4458
Football

Clemson Notes From Tigers' Win over Furman Paladins

By CU Athletic Communications
Jalyn Phillips, Ruke Orhorhoro
Football

Ups and Downs: Defense Looks Sluggish In Tigers 35-12 Win Over Furman

By JP Priester