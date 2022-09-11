Trevor Lawrence Throws his First TD of 2022

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is on the board in 2022.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and the first overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft threw a 3-yard touchdown to James Robinson for Lawrence's first passing score of the season in the third quarter of a Week 1 game at the Washington Commanders.

The play cut Washington's lead to 14-9 after the 2-point conversion play failed. After that drive, Lawrence was 15-of-27 passing for 196 yards.

Lawrence tossed 12 touchdowns in his rookie season and is looking for a more productive second season in the NFL.

