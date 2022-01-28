What Does Giants Owner's Stance on Not Trading for Deshaun Watson Mean?

New York Giants co-owner John Mara offered a definitive statement on whether or not his organization would make a move for former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"We're not trading for Deshaun Watson," Mara said Wednesday. "There are so many reasons why we wouldn't do that. Cap-wise, we couldn't afford it, but more importantly, with the allegations that are out there right now, that's just not the right fit for us."

"Right now" is one of the key phrases there, but it doesn't sound like the Giants, who have a new general manager in Joe Schoen, will be trying to find a way to get Watson on their roster. Instead, they plan on building around former Duke quarterback Daniel Jones.

"Where we are salary cap-wise, and the pending legal issues, I don’t know how you could go down that road right now," Schoen said.

Watson is still under contract with the Houston Texans and is seeking a trade, but he didn't play at all in 2021 because of 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct. There's a belief around the NFL that his legal troubles could be settled out of court in time for free agency and trades to begin in March.

It's fair to wonder, though, how many others in the NFL feel like Mara and won't entertain the idea of taking Watson, even when the legal action is settled. There will certainly be teams in need of a franchise quarterback, but Mara's stance has weight. The Giants are a very respected organization with the same family ownership for generations.

This is a league, though, that puts such an emphasis on the quarterback position that some teams will be willing to make a deal with the Texans after the legal situation is resolved, but Houston will still have high demands for Watson.

Mara's stance could make a difficult situation even harder.

