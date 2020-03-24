Head basketball coach Tad Boyle has told various media members that McKinley Wright and Tyler Bey will test the draft process.

It was first reported by Paul Klee of the Colorado Springs Gazette and later reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Bey tested the draft process last year before deciding to return after a few weeks. It’s common for those with eligibility left to get an evaluation and know what the NBA scouts want them to improve on before making the jump into the league.

If Bey gets a first-round grade, it would be a major surprise to see him return. By some of the athletes the coaching staff has been recruiting, it is clear they don’t fully expect him to return for his senior season.

Wright, on the other hand, seems much more likely to return. There are no draft experts that believe he’s a first-round prospect and he is already hinted at returning.

“I plan to declare and get some workouts in and get some NBA feedback and figure out what position I’m in to be able to play at the next level,” Wright recently told the Inside Pac-12 Men’s Basketball podcast. “But as far as that, I don’t plan on signing an agent or anything like that. I plan to keep my option open to come back if everything doesn’t go as planned with these workouts and stuff.”

Reading between the lines, Wright’s tone seems like he just wants to get evaluated so he can know where he needs to improve. A couple of areas he said he needs to improve are turnover ratio, shooting and being a better leader. He said he didn’t think he got on his teammates enough.

Whether or not there will be workouts for Wright and Bey to showcase their skills is the bigger question. Bey would excel in a combine setting and he could skyrocket up the boards. Wright just needs to be watched up close because he does not get much respect nationally.