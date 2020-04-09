Billups to Compete in H-O-R-S-E Competition Against NBA and WNBA Stars

If you thought the days of watching Chauncey Billups compete against NBA players were over, you thought wrong.

The Colorado legend will compete in an in-home H-O-R-S-E tournament along with other basketball stars this weekend.

ESPN announced on Wednesday they will be televising the event.

It will be a single-elimination, tournament with eight basketball stars. Current NBA players Trae Young, Zach Lavine, Chris Paul and Mike Conley. As well as WNBA Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings and current WNBA player Allie Quigley.

The other NBA alum besides Billups is Paul Pierce.

State Farm will donate $200,000 in the winner's name to Covid-19 relief funds.

The players will be filmed at their homes on either indoor or outdoor courts, they will then be matched shot-for-shot in regular horse style.

The first-round matchups will take place from 5-7 p.m. MST on Sunday night on ESPN. Billups will be competing against Trae Young in the first round.

Young is likely the favorite in the tournament as he has shown he can make shots from anywhere on the court. And he banned dunking.

Billups is arguably the greatest player to put on a Colorado Buffaloes uniform. Besides his NBA accomplishments, he was a very accomplished player during his short stint at CU.

Billups averaged 18.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in his two seasons at CU.

He was named to the All-Big 12 Conference first-team. He was a consensus second-team All-American. He was a first-team All-American according to the Basketball Times.

Billups carried them to the NCAA Tournament in 1997 winning a first-round game.