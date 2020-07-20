BuffsCountry
Boyle and the Buffs are back

Chase Howell

The NCAA allowed coaches to be on the court with men's basketball coaches on Monday. 

This is the first day that coaches were allowed to actively coach the players on the current since athletes started to return to their campuses in June. 

The athletes obviously worked out on their own but it is a different atmosphere when the coaches are allowed to coach. 

And the Colorado Buffaloes appear to have joined the mix in having their first "practice" with coaches in attendance. 

Director of Player Development Nate Tomlinson tweeted out a picture of the practice gym which included a caption that read, "This place was ROCKIN’ this morning! We back!"

This would have been the first full practice for incoming freshman Luke O'Brien, Dominique Clifford and Jabari Walker with coaches in attendance. As well as graduate transfer Jeriah Horne. Which would have made it the first opportunity for Tad Boyle and company to get an idea for how his team is going to mesh for the 2020-21 season. 

And if Tomlinson's tweet was any indication, it went pretty well. 

It's unclear whether new assistant coach Rick Ray was in attendance, when BuffsCountry spoke with him last week he was planning on making the trip out early this week but was still stuck in Missouri at the time. 

Stadium's Jeff Goodman said he polled 85 of the 87 high-major basketball programs and 50 of them practiced on Monday with coaches in attendance, nine more will do so later this week and at least 26 will not practice until Aug. 1.

Colorado was one of just five Pac-12 schools that practiced today. 

