BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Lucas Siewert signs with club in Brazil

Chase Howell

Forever Buff Lucas Siewert has signed with the Sporting Club Corinthians Paulista in his home country of Brazil for his first professional contract.

This was first reported by Felipe Souza of HS basketball in Brazil and was later confirmed by other international outlets. 

Siewert graduated from Colorado in May. The 6-foot-10, 230-pound stretch four was playing like one of the top sixth-mans in the Pac-12 before a slump to finish the season. 

He finished the season averaging 7.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The best part of his game is his three-point shooting. He was a career 38.4 percent shooter from beyond the arc. 

Siewert would have likely finished above 40 percent had he not slumped to end the season where he was 1-for-6 from the three-point line in the last three games. 

At the next level, he will likely be a wing-type that can play the three or four position. He will have to improve his athleticism if he wants to be able to guard wings out on the perimeter. 

If he was a more advanced defender, he likely would have played a lot more minutes for the CU Buffs. 

Siewert heads to a legendary club in Brazil. Based in the capital, Corinthians Paulista has been around for over 100 years. 

They have been back in the top division in Brazil since the 2018-19 season, the Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB). 

That was the last full season as the 2019-20 season was canceled due to the pandemic. 

Corinthians Paulista was in 7th out of 18 teams when the season was canceled. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

CU Buffs add preferred walk-on quarterback to 2020 class

Mike Chandler, a 2020 quarterback with division one offers, has committed to play for the Colorado Buffaloes as a preferred walk-on.

Chase Howell

Remembering CU Buff icon Betty Hoover

CU Buffs fans share their favorite memories of Colorado Buffaloes superfan Betty Hoover.

Chase Howell

McKinley Wright has some unfinished business

In a conference call with the media on Wednesday, CU Buffs point guard McKinley Wright explained why he's returning for his senior season.

Vinay Simlot

Maddox Kopp has CU Buffs in top five schools

Three-star quarterback Maddox Kopp released his top five schools on Wednesday and the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

Chase Howell

A Pac-12 loan program with no football? It's a possibility

Some documents reveal the Pac-12 is preparing a loan program to offset profit loss if there is no football season.

Vinay Simlot

Buffs in the Bubble: Derrick White shines and Roberson is back

There are a few forever Buffs playing basketball right now and one of them is becoming a star in front of our eyes. An update on all of the Buffs in the bubble.

Adam Chalifoux

CU Buffs "actively planning" to have fans at Folsom Field

The CU Buffs athletic department sent out an email to season ticket holders indicating their plans to have fans in the stadium.

Chase Howell

CHSAA postpones football season

High school football season will take place in the spring in the state of Colorado.

Chase Howell

Recruits report official CU Buffs offers

The 2021 recruiting season officially began on Aug. 1 and BuffsCountry has tracked all of the official offers distributed by the staff.

Chase Howell

Stories from Sports Illustrated College Sports: A week of planning for the future

The top stories from around Sports Illustrated college sports writers and how they are going to handle the near and distant future.

Chase Howell