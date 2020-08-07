Lucas Siewert signs with club in Brazil

Forever Buff Lucas Siewert has signed with the Sporting Club Corinthians Paulista in his home country of Brazil for his first professional contract.

This was first reported by Felipe Souza of HS basketball in Brazil and was later confirmed by other international outlets.

Siewert graduated from Colorado in May. The 6-foot-10, 230-pound stretch four was playing like one of the top sixth-mans in the Pac-12 before a slump to finish the season.

He finished the season averaging 7.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. The best part of his game is his three-point shooting. He was a career 38.4 percent shooter from beyond the arc.

Siewert would have likely finished above 40 percent had he not slumped to end the season where he was 1-for-6 from the three-point line in the last three games.

At the next level, he will likely be a wing-type that can play the three or four position. He will have to improve his athleticism if he wants to be able to guard wings out on the perimeter.

If he was a more advanced defender, he likely would have played a lot more minutes for the CU Buffs.

Siewert heads to a legendary club in Brazil. Based in the capital, Corinthians Paulista has been around for over 100 years.

They have been back in the top division in Brazil since the 2018-19 season, the Novo Basquete Brasil (NBB).

That was the last full season as the 2019-20 season was canceled due to the pandemic.

Corinthians Paulista was in 7th out of 18 teams when the season was canceled.