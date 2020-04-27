BuffsCountry
Frank Ryder has Entered the Transfer Portal

Chase Howell

Frank Ryder has entered the transfer portal to explore other opportunities.

Pat Rooney of the Boulder Daily Camera reported on Sunday and BuffsCountry confirmed on Monday.

He will not have to sit out another season because of an NCAA rule passed last year allowing walk-ons to transfer within the division and be immediately eligible. 

Ryder is a 6-foot-10 walk-on but not your normal walk-on.

He started his collegiate career on scholarship at the University of San Diego. 

While at San Diego, he had a major health scare and was forced to take a break from school. He had a minor and had to have two open-heart surgeries. 

The fact that he was still able to play basketball was a miracle. 

After recovering, Ryder walked-on at Colorado and sat out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

He was available to play this past season but was only played in four games, totaling six minutes on the floor. 

The 6-foot-10 center has decided to test out his options in the transfer portal. 

There is no doubt Ryder can still play and head coach Tad Boyle has even said it himself, he wouldn't hesitate to put Ryder in the game if he was put in that situation.

But with Alexander Strating staying on the team for another season and the Buffs returning big men Evan Battey and Dallas Walton, it is hard to imagine Ryder finds his way into the rotation next season.

So he will see if he can find a landing spot where he can get significant playing time and maybe a scholarship. If not, Boyle has left the door open to return home. 

“I think he’s feeling a little more comfortable with his health and would like to make the most of the eligibility he has remaining. He’s going to explore his opportunities, and I told him if he doesn’t get what he wants, he’s always welcome back," Boyle told Pat Rooney of the Daily Camera. "But if there’s something out there that makes more sense for him, we’re going to support him any way we can.”

Colorado provided Ryder with a place for him to feel a part of a team again and continue to recover from his health scares. But if he is feeling completely healthy again, a team would be very lucky to pick him up. 

