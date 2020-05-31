BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Basketball coaches JR Payne and Mike Rohn make heartfelt statements

Chase Howell

The events from this past week have sent shockwaves across the nation. It has brought out a lot of emotion from all different types of people. 

The leaders in the community know they it is their duty to step up and say something. 

College coaches, especially those in sports such as football and basketball, coach primarily black athletes which is a community that has been vastly impacted over the last week. 

Some coaches have decided to say something, some have remained silent.

Head women's basketball coach JR Payne has taken to Twitter and has spread messages of support of the black community. On Saturday, she released a statement via Twitter.

"For days now, I've had thoughts running through my heard," Payne started. "I am just so heartbroken right now. Listening to my players talk about their fear going for a run, their fear walking into a store with a hoody on...Looking at my beautiful 4-year-old son and wondering how long until he is deemed a threat. My co-workers, my husband, our recruits...all amazing people...adjusting their behaviors, worried about simple every day actions. It's downright TRAGIC! EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US Can do something! MUST do something!"

Associate head coach Mike Rohn of the CU men's basketball team also released a powerful statement. 

"TRUTH - We need to be able to live it, tell it and take it. May God give us the strength to see that the things that divide us should never be greater than the things that UNITE us. The key successful leadership is our influence, not authority."

He added a quote from Benjamin Franklin, "Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are."

And added #BlackLivesMatter #CoachesStandforJustice #Vote. 

Other CU leaders such as Chancellor Phil DiStefano and Athletic Director Rick George have released statements or have said something on Twitter.

It has been complete silence from head football coach Karl Dorrell and head men's basketball coach Tad Boyle. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stories From Around Sports Illustrated: A week we'll never forget

These are the best stories from the past week published by college sites and beat writers.

Chase Howell

Three-star Zephaniah Maea named his three finalists for a June 1 decision

Three-star defensive lineman Zephaniah Maea has narrowed his options down to three schools and is ready to announce his decision on Monday.

Chase Howell

Buffs Country Podcast: Antonio Al-gone-o

The CU Buffs Country Podcast returns for another week and the lads have some big Buffs news to discuss.

Chase Howell

by

Theo3980

Jalen Shead takes "very detailed" virtual visit with CU Buffs

Tight end Jalen Shead is a late bloomer in the 2021 class but has quickly become one of the top tight end targets. He took a virtual visit on Friday.

Chase Howell

Report: Antonio Alfano no longer enrolled at CU

Former five-star recruit Antonio Alfano is no longer with the Colorado Buffaloes according to a report.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs included in top ten schools for Desoto's Byron Murphy

Three-star defensive lineman Byron Murphy II released his top ten schools on Thursday and the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

Chase Howell

Gardner Minshew "super excited" about "special player" Laviska Shenault

Jacksonville Jaguar quarterback Gardner Minshew had high praise for his new receiving weapon in a conference call with the media on Thursday.

Chase Howell

Rick George provides details on what athletes' return will look like

In a conference call on Thursday, CU Athletic Director Rick George provided details on their plans for athletes returning for voluntary activities on-campus.

Vinay Simlot

Colorado Buffaloes speak out over death of George Floyd

The whole country has been reacting to the killing of George Floyd and it's no different at Colorado.

Chase Howell

West Coast has been unjustifiably bullied when it comes to a college football season

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger says that the football demise in California is greatly exaggerated and Pac-12 coaches agree.

Vinay Simlot