One More Year: McKinley Wright reportedly removes name from NBA Draft

Colorado Buffaloes fans received some very crucial news on Friday afternoon.

That McKinley Wright guy? Oh, he's coming back.

The vicarious leader of the CU Buffs has removed his name from the NBA Draft and will return for his senior season according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

Sources have told BuffsCountry he is expected to announce a decision in the coming days but has not officially made his mind up.

If the report is true, it could be a huge boost for the Buffaloes in 2020.

After receiving NBA feedback and learning that he wasn't a draftable player in the eyes of NBA scouts, should put an even bigger chip on a shoulder that didn't have much room for more chips.

Wright will be a four-year starter if the 2020-21 basketball season commences.

He has averaged below 15 points per game every season with the Buffs and many expect him to make a huge jump for his senior year.

The 6-foot, 195-pound guard was All-Pac-12 first team during his sophomore and junior season and has also been on the All-Pac-12 defensive team during the last two seasons.

Last season, he averaged 14.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and five assists per game.

This season he will need to play a bigger role offensively with the loss of Tyler Bey. If he can become a more efficient scorer while shooting the ball more, he can become a Payton Pritchard type of player.

One of his goals of the off-season was to become a more consistent perimeter shooter. He has been an inconsistent three-point shooter during his CU career.

Wright has posted various hints about his improvement during the offseason. Including a tweet that read, "Haven't come close to my full potential yet."

The expected starting lineup for the CU Buffs next season is Wright, Maddox Daniels or Eli Parquet, D'Shawn Schwartz, Jeriah Horne and Evan Battey.