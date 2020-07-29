BuffsCountry
CU Buffs to play South Florida in Fort Myers Tip-Off

Chase Howell

The CU Buffs were scheduled to play in the Fort Meyers Tip-Off in Florida for a while but it was still up in the air who they will play. 

They got the preferred side of the draw as CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein is reporting that Colorado will face the South Florida Bulls in the opening game. 

That means the Butler Bulldogs will face the Wisconsin Badgers in the other matchup. 

The tournament is set for Nov. 23 and Nov. 25. 

Each team is guaranteed to play two games (if the tournament happens) so the Buffs, if they win, will face the winner of the other matchup in the championship or the loser of the other game if CU loses. 

Tad Boyle spoke with Pat Rooney of BuffZone.com last week about the possibility of playing non-conference games with the Pac-12 moving fall sports to a conference-only schedule. 

“Quite frankly, I’m just going to wait and see what happens,” Boyle told Rooney. “We’re hopeful and we’re planning on playing basketball games in November and December."

It clearly will depend on a lot of factors but if there is improvement and progress being made with the country's response to the coronavirus, especially in the Pac-12 footprint, the Buffaloes should be able to make their trip to Florida in the beginning of the season. 

The Buffs are scheduled to play Kansas on Dec. 22 as well as Colorado State and Pepperdine as non-conference games. They are also scheduled to play TCU in the Pac-12 coast-to-coast challenge in Las Vegas. 

