Forever Buff Spencer Dinwiddie has it.

Yes, he has the "it" factor but this is the new it.

'The Mayor' has reportedly contracted the novel coronavirus according to a report by Shams Charania and The Athletic.

Most athletes so far that have contracted have been asymptomatic or have very minor symptoms.

Dinwiddie has mild symptoms, including chest tightness and a fever, which puts his NBA restart future in doubt.

"Originally, we were supposed to be one of the teams to enter into the Orlando bubble early," Dinwiddie told The Athletic. "But training camp got switched back to New York and unfortunately I am now positive."

Dinwiddie says that he has tried his best to protect himself from the virus and has tried to follow all of the precautions.

"Over the past few months, I have been diligent about protecting myself and others from COVID-19 by following all designated protocol and quarantining," Dinwiddie said according to The Athletic. "I was ready and prepared to rejoin my teammates as we were to be an early entry team in the resumed season. I flew private to return to New York, passed multiple COVID-19 tests over my first several days in New York and was able to participate in a couple of practices within the first week."

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the teams battling for a playoff spot when the season starts back up. Kevin Durant will not play and Kyrie Irving's status is in doubt.

They were going to need Dinwiddie but more importantly, we are all wishing Spencer a safe and speedy recovery as he battles this virus.