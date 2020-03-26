Report: Colorado MBB to Host Pepperdine in 2020-21

Colorado men's basketball will reportedly play Pepperdine next season as part of their non-conference schedule.

It was reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Pepperdine went 16-16 last season. They finished sixth in the loaded West Coast Conference after going 8-8 in the conference portion of the season.

Led by former Washington head coach Lorenzo Romar, Pepperdine had single-digit losses to USC, Arizona, Gonzaga and St. Mary's. All four teams were supposed to make the tournament this year.

They are led by point guard Colbey Ross who will be a senior next season if he sticks around. It will be a homecoming of sorts for Ross as he was a star at Eaglecrest High School in the Denver metro area.

Ross led his team in scoring with 20.5 points per game and was second in the WCC this past season. He was first in the WCC in assists, averaging 7.2 assists per game. That is now back-to-back seasons where he led the WCC in assists.

Colorado has already scheduled Kansas for a home game next season and reportedly scheduled Northern Colorado.