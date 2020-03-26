BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Report: Colorado MBB to Host Pepperdine in 2020-21

Chase Howell

Colorado men's basketball will reportedly play Pepperdine next season as part of their non-conference schedule.

It was reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Pepperdine went 16-16 last season. They finished sixth in the loaded West Coast Conference after going 8-8 in the conference portion of the season.

Led by former Washington head coach Lorenzo Romar, Pepperdine had single-digit losses to USC, Arizona, Gonzaga and St. Mary's. All four teams were supposed to make the tournament this year.

They are led by point guard Colbey Ross who will be a senior next season if he sticks around. It will be a homecoming of sorts for Ross as he was a star at Eaglecrest High School in the Denver metro area. 

Ross led his team in scoring with 20.5 points per game and was second in the WCC this past season. He was first in the WCC in assists, averaging 7.2 assists per game. That is now back-to-back seasons where he led the WCC in assists.

Colorado has already scheduled Kansas for a home game next season and reportedly scheduled Northern Colorado. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ever wondered what Tad Boyle is watching while he's sitting at home in…

Chase Howell

SI's national college writer Pat Forde made his theoretical bracket…

Chase Howell

2021 DL Isaiah Rogers receives first Power-5 offer from Colorado

The defensive lineman out of Pennsylvania is starting to receive national interest including Colorado, Oregon, Syracuse, West Virginia and Syracuse.

Chase Howell

Costanzo Opens Recruitment Up

2022 athlete Anthony Costanzo is no longer committed to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Chase Howell

JUCO Center Names Top Three

Three-star JUCO center Carlton Linguard will be deciding between Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Colorado.

Chase Howell

2020 PF Jabari Walker is nearing a decision

The three-star forward has narrowed his list down to Colorado, St. Mary's and Cal and will be making a decision soon. Colorado has picked up steam in recent weeks.

Chase Howell

Report: Wichita State Transfer Receiving Interest from Colorado

Combo guard Jamarius Burton is reportedly receiving interest from Colorado amongst 40 other schools.

Chase Howell

McKinley Wright and Tyler Bey will test draft process

Multiple reports including McKinley Wright on a recent podcast have confirmed that Wright and Bey will test the NBA draft process.

Chase Howell

Colorado Governor Signs Bill to Aid Athletes in Profiting Off Name, Image and Likeness

Colorado Buffaloes athletics will be impacted by a bill recently passed by Governor Jared Polis to allow student athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

Chase Howell

Dudley Opens Up Recruitment

The first commit of the 2021 class, Kaden Dudley, is no longer a Buffaloes pledge and will be looking at other schools.

Chase Howell