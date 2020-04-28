Report: Colorado to Play TCU in Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge

Tad Boyle and his CU Buffs will have a meeting with Texas Christian in Las Vegas next season.

This was first reported by CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. A source confirmed with BuffsCountry this game is in place barring signing the contractual agreements.

Colorado will play the TCU Horned Frogs as part of the Pac-12's coast-to-coast challenge.

There will be three games being played on the same day in the same arena.

The other two are Oregon vs. Baylor and Washington vs. Oklahoma.

All games will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, (Nev.) on Dec. 19.

The Buffaloes were 2-1 in that arena this past season. They beat Wyoming and Clemson on their way to winning the MGM Main Event tournament. Then lost to Washington State in an abysmal performance in the Pac-12 tournament.

The Horned Frogs, like the Buffs, only graduate two seniors from this past season's team. Their top big man, Kevin Samuel, tested NBA Draft waters but decided to return to school for the 2020-21 season.

There have been some difficulties for schools to schedule games next season due to the question marks surrounding the ongoing pandemic.

The Pac-12 recently added two conference games to each team's schedule. Colorado will play at Arizona on Dec. 2 and home against Washington State on Dec. 5.

The NCAA also announced a decision that schools won't have to play as many games next season in multi-team events such as this one of the MGM Main Event last season. They are now only required two.