Podcast: Can McKinley Wright be CU's Payton Pritchard?

Chase Howell

The CU Buffs Country Podcast is switching to a set schedule.

So although Vinay Simlot and Chase Howell recorded a podcast on Monday, there is a fresh podcast for your earholes today.

And Adam Chalifoux was back so the triangle offense was back and better than ever. 

The podcast will now be recorded every Thursday night. 

There was an interesting question posed in the mailbag about football or basketball school, so we discussed it. 

And that led us into a more important discussion, posed by Tad Boyle this week, could McKinley Wright have a senior season like Payton Prichard had this past season?

The numbers lead you to believe it is actually possible. 

Pritchard had a senior season averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game. Before that he was hovering around 15 points per game. 

Wright is already there in terms of assists and rebounds. He has averaged around 15 points per game during his first three seasons and will have to find a way to efficiently score five more points a game. 

But why did Boyle even bring it up?

Chalifoux, Simlot and Howell also dive into discussions about the ongoing COVID situation and what a football season could possibly look like if it does, in fact, happen.

And it wouldn't be a show in June without discussing athletes getting involved in social justice.

You can listen to the podcast on most of your favorite podcast platforms including iTunes, Spotify and Soundcloud. Or by clicking on the play button below. 

Please remember to like, rate, subscribe and leave a friendly review. 

