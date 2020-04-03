BuffsCountry
Report: Tulsa Grad Transfer is Receiving Interest from Colorado

Chase Howell

Tad Boyle and company have been mentioned a few times from some of the basketball players on the transfer market. 

They have made their intentions known that they are looking for a transfer for one of their three open scholarships at the moment. 

Tulsa's Jeriah Horne is the most recent one to join the mix according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Horne has averaged double-digit points in back-to-back seasons with the Hurricanes. He spent his freshman season with Nebraska.

He started 22 of the 31 games he played in this past season and only one the previous season. 

Horne led Tulsa in minutes and shot attempts last season.

At 6-foot-7, 220 pounds, Horne has the size to play on the block with his back to the basket. But also has the ability to step out and knock down shots. 

He averaged 5.2 rebounds per game last season. 

Horne has the ability to fill Tyler Bey's shoes at the four but also has the range to be able to play the three.

He was ranked in the top 150 on Rivals coming out of high school.

Horne will be immediately eligible as a grad transfer. 

