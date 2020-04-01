Weekly Buffdate: Who will CU replace Tyler Bey with?

In this week's installment of the Weekly Buffdate, Chase Howell discusses McKinley Wright and Tyler Bey putting their names in the NBA Draft, whether or not they are going to return and who they will be replacing them with.

He also touches on topics such as the decommitments from Kaden Dudley and Anthony Costanzo. What's next for CU football recruiting?

And then a quick discussion about the NCAA ruling from yesterday. What are spring sport coaches going to do?

All that and more in this week's Buffdate.