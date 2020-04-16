Weekly Buffdate: Basketball Signing Period

The basketball signing period snuck up on a lot of people but not Tad Boyle and the Colorado Buffaloes.

They have been hitting the ground running trying to retool for next season.

The Buffs announced three signings on Wednesday. Chase Howell breaks them down in this week's Weekly Buffdate.

Jeriah Horne

The 6-foot-7 forward originally committed to Nebraska out of high school. He transferred after one season to Tulsa and avered double-digit points in both seasons for the Hurricanes.

What he had to say about Colorado

“(The process) was different in terms of checking out the school,” Horne said. “I had to rely on research, reputations and conversations with coaches and players. I like CU’s style of play, the passion they play with together at a high level.”

What Tad Boyle had to say about him

“Jeriah is just what the doctor ordered for us,” Boyle said. “To bring in a guy of his caliber is going to lessen the blow (of Tyler Bey leaving) to a high degree.

“He can fill that void in a lot of different ways. He can shoot the ball, score, rebound the ball, a good defender with a lot of experience. The one thing you can’t replace with a freshman is experience level.”

Jabari Walker

Walker is a 6-foot-8 forward out of AZ Compass Prep. He is originally from Inglewood, California.

What he had to say about Colorado

“Coach Gibson told me (Colorado) was interested in me,” Walker said. “I imagined about being there (at Colorado) before they even talked to me. It all came together.

“I talked to the coaching staff and a few people at CU who had nothing bad to say about it. The campus environment is great; a great program. I got to see that through meetings and pictures, so I felt comfortable making that decision.”

What Tad Boyle had to say about him

“Jabari is a guy that from watching him play and talking to him that his best basketball is ahead of him without a doubt,” Boyle said. “One thing about Jabari, in the short time I’ve known him, is that he respects and honors the process and won’t try and short circuit it.

“The weight room will be very important to development; getting on college campus playing against high level talent will make him a better player. His skill set and work ethic and size are going to be what allows him to be a great basketball player.”

Tristan da Silva

Da Silva is a 6-foot-8 forward out of Munich, Germany. He is the younger brother of Stanford's Oscar da Silva.

What he had to say about Colorado

“Coach Anthony (Coleman) approached me and I obviously heard of Colorado before because they play in the Pac-12 and because of that incident with my brother (who suffered a head laceration during the CU-Stanford game in Boulder in February). I was just amazed by the level of basketball they play while still providing such a great education.

“Unfortunately, I could not do visits to any schools this year, so I have only seen Boulder on the screen and the nature there was just beautiful. Looking forward to experience it in person.”

What Tad Boyle had to say about him

“Knowing and coaching against Oscar for two years, watching his development, and then coming across Tristan who has a high skill set passing the ball, dribbling and shooting the ball for a guy at his age, it excites you as a coach for what he can be down the road,” Boyle said.

“He’s a good student; a versatile player. The nice thing is he can play on the perimeter and guard on the perimeter. He has great size. As his body develops and gets accustomed to the level of play here in America, the sky is the limit for him.”