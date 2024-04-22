Deion Sanders confirms newest addition to Nike Air Diamond Turf rollout
In just two years, Deion Sanders has turned the Colorado Black and Gold Spring Game into a must-see event. This year’s lineup includes the game, talent show, Lil Wayne concert, and first Nike sneaker drop as well. As sneakerheads the world over awaits the official (non-shock drop) release of the original Diamond Turf 3 “Varsity Maize” which could be as early as this week, Sanders dropped more chum in the shark infested waters of the sneaker world.
The Nike Air Diamond Turf 1 is the shoe that started it all. It was the first in the line created for Sanders during his playing career. Ask most fans or any sneakerhead what stood out about Deion physically or drip wise in those early days, and most people will remember the bandana, the unfastened gloves, and the shoes. For most sneakerheads, the DT1’s are synonymous with the Deion pick-six high step.
The tech and features of the Diamond Turf 1 are noteworthy, and Coach Prime has spoken of those details repeatedly. When considering the “stories” that he wants to tell with these Diamond Turf releases, it is not surprising at all that the OG Diamond Turf would release shortly after the DT3 and its “Colorado” pertinent colorways. The signature line created in the mid-1990s were groundbreaking shoes. It was a founding father of sneakers that married new design elements and designed a shoe with athlete feedback.
The first thing, and the one that Prime speaks of most frequently, is the “Diamond Turf” logo itself. It’s simplistic, but it’s also genius considering what the shoe was supposed to be for Sanders. The goalpost logo ascending out of a home plate. Two images that tie in the sense of “scoring” in two different sports. This was also one of a few different signature shoes that took some inspiration from the fit found in the then popular “Nike Air Huaraches''. The DT1 is very different from the DT3 in almost every way. Except both have the Diamond Turf logo, the forefoot strap, and a significant base. But remember, Prime is telling stories with these shoes.
The second big factor about the DT1 that Prime has mentioned before and most never knew was the inclusion of gold. Like every other Diamond Turf, the shoe is essentially half and half depending on the colorway. The DT1 that Sanders confirmed is in fact half black, half white, with red and gold. There is bound to be some confusion around this colorway because most will see red and gold and think “49ers”. When in actuality, this was the shoe worn in his final season with the Falcons. The half white, half black with red is a Falcons reference. The gold has nothing to do with the 49ers. It’s a reference to a status symbol for a young kid from Ft. Myers, Florida.
In a meeting with a Nike rep regarding these Diamond Turf rollouts, Sanders went into detail on the gold aspect and why every Diamond Turf has gold in it. It has nothing to do with a jersey color that corresponds to a team. It’s a reference to gold being the thing every kid in southwest Florida was pursuing back then. The notion being, you weren’t somebody if you didn’t gold around your neck. Sanders made it clear he wanted gold in every shoe for that reason.
Deion Sanders rejoining Nike goes beyond relationship with Colorado
While the Nike Air Diamond Turf 1 wasn’t the first football signature shoe, it was without question the most iconic and impactful one. The DT1 was the first time a player’s shoe or cleat jumped off the screen. It was also the first time a person could watch a game and spot a single player immediately based on footwear. It was the “Jordan phenomenon” for the NFL. With the way Sanders played and how he lined up to how he moved was all unique and effective. Which was exactly what the Diamond Turf 1 needed to be. Extremely comfortable along with giving support to Sanders’ unique movements. A forefoot strap to lock in and support intense lateral movement. An inner sock to insulate the fit. Not to mention, the gold just so you’d never mistake Sanders for a ‘regular’ player on the field.
Sanders owns two of the greatest signature shoes ever made. The shoe that has made its way to celebrities like Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, LeBron James, and Rick Ross. The Diamond Turf 3 that we expect Nike to drop later this week. The one that Sanders confirmed on Sunday is the OG. The innovator. The one that started it all. An absolute must for any sneakerhead or any fan of PrimeTime.