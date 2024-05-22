Deion Sanders doesn't want scalpers jacking up CU Football ticket prices
Deion Sanders had a lot on his mind on Tuesday and wanted to share his thoughts with the masses. While loading up on a flight to Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, the Colorado Buffaloes coach had a passionate plea for fans to buy up single-game tickets while they can. The Hall-of-Famer also denounced scalpers who try to keep real fans away from Folsom Field.
Colorado's season ticket allotment sold out for a second straight year this week. It was only the tenth time in history for that to happen and the earliest on record. The retention rate was 98 percent from last year's season ticket holders.
"I want to thank all our fans, students, and everybody in the Buff Nation, you're tremendous," Sanders said via Well Off Media.
"We sold out season tickets. Now, regular tickets (are) on sale today and I know what you're going to do. I know you're going to show up and show out, I appreciate y'all. Let's get the tickets because I don't want (resellers). I don't want that to happen. I wish we could guard against that because I want our fan base to truly be in stadiums; not people that go purchase a lot and then they resell them for a higher price. I don't want that to happen."
While Coach Prime doesn't like the idea of having a well-established secondary market for tickets, others were willing to shell out top dollar to see the Buffs last year. There soon might be more sticker shock when buying tickets outside of the CU box office as well. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis currently has a bill sitting on his desk that would require transparency in online ticket sales by removing hidden fees before purchase for events in the Centennial State.
Sanders landed in the City of Angels yesterday and will be reunited with Nick Saban for an Aflac corporate event. The former Alabama coach is a few months into retirement and seems to be enjoying the best part of life.