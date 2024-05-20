The "Prime Effect" generates another season ticket sellout at Colorado
Colorado has officially sold out of season tickets for the 2024 football season. This marks the second straight season Folsom Field will be sold out and tenth time in history. Another early allotment sellout during the Deion Sanders era after coming to Boulder last year.
There was a gap of 27 years from the last time the Buffs had sold out season tickets. A seven-year run during the Bill McCartney era from 1990-96 was considered the glory days of the program with all eyes on the foot of the Flatirons. It was also right after CU won a national championship in 1990. The only other time CU sold out of season tickets was the 1972 season.
"Selling out of season tickets for the second year in a row shows how strong our fan base is and the continued impact of and trust in Coach Prime," CU Athletic Director Rick George said. "We are ready for an exciting 2024 season and expect a full house for every game for the second straight season."
Also for the second straight year, the season ticket renewal rate finished above 98 percent, easily the best two marks in school history and two of a few over 90 percent, according to CU athletics.
Colorado returns to the Big 12 conference in 2024 after a 14-year hiatus in the Pac-12. The Buffs will start with FCS powerhouse North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29 (8 p.m. ET, TV: ESPN). They'll return home to open to face Baylor on Sept. 21 for an early Homecoming. Sanders' team will have no back-to-back home games on the schedule in 2024. They'll also end the regular season on Black Friday when Oklahoma State comes to Boulder on Nov. 29.
Colorado's single-game tickets will go on sale to the public on May 21. Anyone interested in season tickets for the 2025 football season can sign up on a waitlist at CUBuffs.com.