Deion Sanders says it's ridiculous Michael Penix Jr has gotten no attention before NFL Draft
Deion Sanders knows the process with the NFL Draft isn't always cut and dry. It comes from the Colorado Buffaloes coach working on the floor of the major event for over a decade. He also isn't one to shy away from calling out inaccuracies when they happen.
The Hall-of-Famer took to social media less than 36 hours before the start of the NFL Draft to support Michael Penix Jr. Sanders called out the media and draft experts have treated the Washington quarterback unfairly and it's time to "tell the truth."
"I can't stand the way the mainstream media and draft experts have look over, look by & looked pass Michael Penix Jr," Sanders wrote on X . "This is ridiculous. This young man had a great year and one average game vs the #1 defense in college football. Somebody stand up & tell the truth please."
Sanders isn't far from base. There has been a lot of attention given to USC's Caleb Williams, UNC's Drake Maye and Oregon's Bo Nix. Penix has fallen to being the fifth-best option at QB after he was near the top overall in notable mock drafts during the season.
Mel Kiper Jr sees this year's draft working itself out much differently than others. The long-time ESPN analyst says Penix won't 'last past' the Las Vegas Raiders, who pick 13th overall on Thursday night. That would be a great landing spot and he would be with one of Coach Prime's friends Antonio Pierce, who was retained as head coach.
Las Vegas signed Gardner Minshew to a two-year, $25 million contract in free agency. It would give Penix time to get comfortable for his "welcome to the NFL" moment.