Nike to shock drop Deion Sanders' signature Diamond Turf 3's in Atlanta
Deion Sanders said he wanted to have "stories" told with each release of his signature shoe. It goes back to where it all started. Nike will shock drop the Air Diamond Turf Max 96 Prime "Varsity Maize" sneakers in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 23, according to multiple sources.
The Nike store in Lenox Square (Buckhead) is one of the locations around Coach Prime's old stomping grounds to have the sneakers available and will have a limited supply starting at 10 a.m. ET. This comes two days before the scheduled wide release and ahead of CU's Black and Gold Spring Game in Boulder this weekend.
It was initially reported that Nike would be pushing out the release of Sanders' famed retro signature shoes until mid-summer of this year. But reportedly reconsidered after the company did a Super Bowl shock drop with reportedly 1,500 pairs that sold out in minutes via the SNKRS app. This was used to "test the market" and set the wide release date.
Sanders has been wearing different variations of the Diamond Turf 3's in CU colorways over the past month. There will also be a Nike pop-up event happening on campus in Boulder on Friday, April 26 before the Spring Game, according to sources familiar with the situation. However, specific details weren't immediately provided.
The timing for this is nearly perfect considering multiple factors. Coach Prime is gearing up for the weekend event with a fashion show and featuring a mix of celebrities. Outside of it being in Boulder, the release would be during the opening round of the NBA playoffs and the opening night of the 2024 NFL Draft.