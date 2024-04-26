Shelomi Sanders lands at HBCU after leaving Colorado
Shelomi Sanders has landed her new opportunity. The youngest daughter of Deion Sanders who hit the transfer portal after one season at Colorado announced she will be headed to Alabama A&M. A decision Coach Prime recently called "stupid" when asked about her future.
AAMU women’s basketball coach Dawn Thornton made the vision clear from the start, according to sources. In a video posted to YouTube, Sanders walked in the locker room with her name on a jersey and locker.
This will be the third stop in Sanders' young collegiate career, which started at Jackson State. She played 11 minutes in five games last season for the Buffs. Sanders' went to JSU after averaging 16 points per game and was named first team All-District for District 10 6A in Texas as a senior at Rockwall-Heath high school in 2022.
It's bittersweet for Sanders after leaving her family to chase an opportunity. She could've grown under JR Payne and the Buffs, along with staying close to Prime and her brothers, but feels this was the right step for his future. A majority of the starters from this year's CU Sweet 16 squad are gone and Sanders would have competed for a better spot with the chance for major exposure.