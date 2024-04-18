Deion Sanders says it was "stupid" for his daughter to enter transfer portal
Shelomi Sanders has decided to take her talents elsewhere, but it's a decision that evidently doesn't sit well with her father. Coach Prime was asked about his youngest leaving Boulder and he gave an honest answer while suggesting to slide by NCAA rules.
"(It) was stupid," Sanders told DNVR on Wednesday. "You don't enter the portal. You get a team before you enter the portal. You kinda get a team before you enter the portal. You know, that's what I would advise a child. And I know, "Well it's illegal..." C'mon, man."
Coach Prime feels indifferent about the entire situation. However, to all the naysayers, he's not leaving to chase something outside of Colorado anytime soon.
"You've got to understand I'm a real father," Sanders said. "Where I come from, historically, kids follow their parents. The Parents don't follow the kids. That doesn't work in my book. That doesn't work where I am from. I am the leader of the family. So, I've been dictating where my kids go. They're not dictating where I go."
Sanders committed to Jackson State while Coach Prime was there and departed after he took the job at CU. With a mass exodus, she would've likely been part of JR Payne's regular rotation. Now, Sanders is searching for her next basketball home and trying to make the right move without her father's support.
Sanders played 11 minutes in five games for CU this past season. She came over from Jackson State and averaged 16 points per game and was named first team All-District for District 10 6A in Texas as a senior at Rockwall-Heath high school in 2022.