Taking a look at the best pieces from across Sports Illustrated

Chase Howell

One of the great things about what we're building at Sports Illustrated is the unity among the team sites.

There are a lot of hardworking people across the country that are dedicated to covering their school. 

In honor of the festivities this weekend, let's take a look at some of the best work from around the Sports Illustrated team sites, college edition. 

Sports Illustrated

First of all, there are two incredible national guys, Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde, that have done a brilliant job covering the ongoing pandemic and how it is impacting college athletics. 

Wisconsin publisher Jake Kocorowski wrote a fantastic piece on Pine Creek (Colo.) cornerback Max Lofy, who will be enrolling at Wisconsin this summer. He flew under the radar as a recruit but landed at a place where he'll excel.

One of my favorite reads from the week was from the Illinois writer Matthew Stevens. Illinois is slowly gaining momentum in football under Lovie Smith and he explains why with 'Sometimes, Divorce Is a Good Thing': How & Why Lovie Smith Turned Illinois Into ‘Transfer Portal U’.

One of the best freshmen in all of football last year was LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. He already has NFL scouts salivating over his ability as a cover corner at the next level due to his athleticism. But LSUCountry publisher Glen West wrote about how he might switch sides of the ball. 

The most insightful piece of the week goes to Irish Breakdown's Bryan Driskell. He ran the numbers and figured out which teams are the best at developing five-star talent. 

And then we'll wrap this thing up with some sad news. Legendary basketball coach Larry Sutton passed away on Saturday night. Zachary Lancaster and the guys at Pokes Report have had some brilliant coverage of it. 

Ranking the Toughest Places to Play in Pac-12

BuffsCountry ranks the Pac-12's toughest atmospheres to play in.

Chase Howell

Brendon Lewis is working hard to win the starting quarterback gig

True freshman quarterback Brendon Lewis released a video this past week and the advancements are obvious.

Chase Howell

Podcast: Luke O'Brien and Dominique Clifford battle for glory

CU hoops signees Dominique Clifford and Luke O'Brien joined the CU Buffs Country podcast to play the game of games.

Chase Howell

Joel Klatt says a football season is "100% happening"

Forever Buff Joel Klatt took to Twitter on Saturday to bring some positive news to college football fans.

Chase Howell

JR Payne sets a target for athletes' return

Head women's basketball coach JR Payne wants to have her players back in Boulder over the next month.

Vinay Simlot

Max Merril is taking a hard look at his power five options

Offensive line recruit Max Merril recently added two times as many power conference options as he had before within the last week. Now he has some thinking to do.

Chase Howell

WATCH: Spencer Dinwiddie joins Colin Cowherd on FS1

Forever Buff Spencer Dinwiddie joined FS1 'The Herd' on Friday to talk about a myriad of topics.

Chase Howell

Colorado standing out among Kavon Baptiste's options

Three-star cornerback Kavon Baptiste has only recently been receiving division one looks and the CU Buffs are one of the schools to reach out with an offer.

Chase Howell

Jackson Anderson has a deep connection to CU staff

Jackson Anderson took a virtual visit on Wednesday and continues to build a relationship with the Colorado staff. The ties run deeper than what's on the surface.

Chase Howell

Tyler Bey on CBS Sports Draft Rankings

Chase Howell