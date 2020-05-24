Taking a look at the best pieces from across Sports Illustrated

One of the great things about what we're building at Sports Illustrated is the unity among the team sites.

There are a lot of hardworking people across the country that are dedicated to covering their school.

In honor of the festivities this weekend, let's take a look at some of the best work from around the Sports Illustrated team sites, college edition.

First of all, there are two incredible national guys, Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde, that have done a brilliant job covering the ongoing pandemic and how it is impacting college athletics.

Wisconsin publisher Jake Kocorowski wrote a fantastic piece on Pine Creek (Colo.) cornerback Max Lofy, who will be enrolling at Wisconsin this summer. He flew under the radar as a recruit but landed at a place where he'll excel.

One of my favorite reads from the week was from the Illinois writer Matthew Stevens. Illinois is slowly gaining momentum in football under Lovie Smith and he explains why with 'Sometimes, Divorce Is a Good Thing': How & Why Lovie Smith Turned Illinois Into ‘Transfer Portal U’.

One of the best freshmen in all of football last year was LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. He already has NFL scouts salivating over his ability as a cover corner at the next level due to his athleticism. But LSUCountry publisher Glen West wrote about how he might switch sides of the ball.

The most insightful piece of the week goes to Irish Breakdown's Bryan Driskell. He ran the numbers and figured out which teams are the best at developing five-star talent.

And then we'll wrap this thing up with some sad news. Legendary basketball coach Larry Sutton passed away on Saturday night. Zachary Lancaster and the guys at Pokes Report have had some brilliant coverage of it.