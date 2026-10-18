Three Major Takeaways Following Colorado's Narrow Loss to Utah

The Colorado Buffaloes came close to adding to a zany Oct. 17 of college football.

No. 11 Utah survived a big scare from the unranked Buffaloes, pulling out the 27-24 road win to stay unbeaten. The Utes, though, had the upset alert sound off on them during the game. Especially on a day when five top 10 teams, including previous No. 1 and No. 2 Georgia and Notre Dame, fell in its contests.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne (14) against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, the nation feels like its learned enough about a coach Deion Sanders-led Colorado team. However, the narrative really feels like it changes each week. Here are three things we've learned following the devastating Utah loss.

Locker Room Attitude Has Changed Within Colorado

Sanders once dealt with players giggling and laughing after taking their worse loss of the season against Northwestern. That fired off Coach Prime removing three Buffalo players from the 2026 roster.

But Sanders painted this picture after the three-point loss with reporters postgame.

"It was some tears in there today. And I respect that. Because that means that they wanted it and they love this game. Plus they love this atmosphere, and love this team," Sanders said postgame. "I'm enthusiastic about us fighting to the end and staying united."

That signals that Colorado has a changing attitude inside the locker room compared to the 2025 team. Plus compared to the one following that 41-7 drubbing at the hands of the now No. 24 ranked Northwestern Wildcats. Speaking of that team...

Colorado is Facing Tougher Schedule Than Originally Imagined

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Utah Utes and the Colorado Buffaloes line up from each other in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado's 2026 gauntlet is becoming more crystallized.

During the preseason, Colorado looked set to face only two ranked teams in Texas Tech and Utah. Both have stayed within the top 25; the Red Raiders now at No. 8 and the Utes 10th-ranked. But Colorado has faced other heavyweights this season.

Northwestern happens to be ranked now at No. 24 overall and is igniting sudden College Football Playoff conversations. Now they have a previous No. 18 ranked Oklahoma State team on Oct. 24. Then No. 14 Houston comes to Boulder for a November contest. Furthermore, Baylor is now 4-2 overall and mathematically still in the race for the Big 12 title.

It just so happens Colorado plays in a conference featuring three top 10 teams now, all of which are unbeaten. Therefore, the Buffaloes have played a fiercer schedule and navigate in a tougher conference than originally thought.

Colorado Games Closer Than Originally Thought

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minus the Northwestern debacle, Colorado has hung with three of its four opponents that defeated them.

The confidence now looks ready to grow even more after nearly pulling off the stunner against Utah. Quarterback Isaac Wilson looked more poised and controlled behind center. The Buffaloes' ground attack also hit a groove during the second half. The defense continues to keep CU in games.

Biggest key now is avoiding sluggish first halves of football. That's become evident during the four-game losing slide especially with Colorado gaining more penality yards than total yards by halftime.

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