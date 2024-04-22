Colorado's Adam Hopkins enters transfer portal
Colorado defensive back Adam Hopkins entered the transfer portal on Monday. The former four-star Auburn commit was part of CU's 2023 recruiting class as a wide receiver. He was later converted to play cornerback and was a backup behind DJ McKinney on the latest depth chart.
Hopkins, a 6-foot, 180-pounder from Thomasville, Ga., was an ESPN top 150 player at No. 74 in the nation last year. He was a four-year starter at Thomas County Central High School and was part of the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game. Most of his time with the Buffaloes was spent on special teams.
There has been a total of eighteen Buffs enter the portal over the past week. Hopkins became the 11th defensive player on his way out and fifth in the secondary. Cormani McClain was the most-notable out of that group. The highly-touted five-star cornerback made his way out after saying for weeks that he wasn't transferring. Like Hopkins, the top-tier talent will be looking for a new football home and will likely be headed back to the Florida-Georgia region.
Overall, Colorado is negative four in the transfer portal this year. Hopkins has four years of eligibility remaining on the books.