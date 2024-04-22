Former Colorado player slams Deion Sanders by using the words of his rival
Deion Sanders tried to be a mentor to Cormani McClain, but he didn't want to be taken in that direction. The former Buffaloes cornerback decided to fire a shot on his way out the door on Sunday while explaining why he left the Buffaloes.
“I feel like I just don't want to play for clicks,” McClain said in a YouTube video. “I actually want to be involved with a great-leading program that's going to develop players.
McClain piggybacked off the comments made by Oregon's Dan Lanning, who said "They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins" about Colorado. No surprise the Ducks are on the shortlist of the former five-star talent.
The highly-touted two-way "generational" star from Lakeland, Fla. wasn't ready for the next level and needs a few "developmental steps," according to one source. He was in Prime's doghouse for notoriously being late to class, not tuned into film study sessions and had a few character issues.
As a true freshman, McClain had 13 tackles and two PDUs in nine games. He showed flashes of greatness with a start against USC, but also got beat in coverage several times over the course of the season.
Cormani McClain slammed by Colorado fans in profanity-laced tirade: "You think you're bigger than the program"
McClain was one of 17 players to hit the transfer portal last week. He was the biggest name to exit the fold in Colorado since Sanders took over last year. Many believe the writing was on the wall for McClain since the middle of last season and time finally caught up with him. The Buffs added experienced cornerback DJ Mckinney from Oklahoma State earlier this year, which Sanders noted as a top-tier defender with NFL potential.
The Buffs are less than a week away from the Black and Gold Spring Game. It will be the final Pac-12 Network broadcast from Folsom Field with CU joining the Big 12 conference later this year.