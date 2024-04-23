Colorado's J.J. Hawkins enters transfer portal
Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman J.J. Hawkins announced Monday he would be jumping back in the transfer portal. The original Ole Miss recruit will be looking for his third school in three years.
Hawkins played ten games for Deion Sanders and the Buffs last season. He has recorded six tackles and a sack in 14 career games between Oxford and Boulder. The 6-foot-2, 265-pound three-star came from Discovery High School in Lawrenceville, Ga. and turned down a few Power Five offers twice in his journey.
The Buffs are now knocked back down to negative five in the transfer portal for the year. With Hawkins gone, CU has lost their 12th defender over the past six days. Out of that group is former five-star top cornerback Cormani McClain, who decided to enter the portal after months of speculation. He fired a shot on the way out the door by saying "He didn't want to play for clicks," which was based on the famed quote by Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
Colorado added five new players since the portal opened last week. They have another seven days to make up more ground from the 20 players lost. The window closed three days after the Black and Gold Spring Game on April 30.