Colorado's Omarion Cooper enters transfer portal
Omarion Cooper will be headed elsewhere this year. The former starting cornerback from last year's roster has decided to enter the transfer portal on Monday. He becomes the first CU player to exit Boulder after this weekend's Spring Game.
Cooper made an adjustment and was moved to backup strong safety behind Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig earlier this year. DJ McKinney, who came to Colorado from Oklahoma State, assumed the role as corner opposite Travis Hurter and has been slated as a starter. Ultimately, this would've been a different role in Robert Livingston's 4-2-5 scheme this season. They had Cooper over-the-top in coverage in the safety rotation.
The 6-foot, 195-pound Florida State transfer was one of the nation’s top defensive backs from the 2021 recruiting class. He was a two-year starter with the Seminoles before coming to Boulder. Cooper played in nine games and started in eight last year. Unfortunately, he missed the final three games of the season but still had 37 total tackles (two for loss), 5 PDUs, a sack, and forced fumble.
Cooper becomes CU's 37th transfer since the start of the year. The Buffs slide back to negative three in the portal after the season. As for Cooper, he enters his final collegiate year and could end up closer to home in the Sunshine State