Cormani McClain finding out the hard way after multiple schools reportedly "not pursuing"
Cormani McClain wants to find his next football home, but is having difficulties with the process. The former Colorado Bufflaloes five-star defender who recently entered the transfer portal isn't getting the buzz he expected.
Several programs are "reluctant" to pursue McClain, according to 247Sports reporter Matt Zenitz. While the Lakeland, Fla. native is one of the most talented players available, there is a lot of smoke surrounding him.
After the report from Zenitz, BuffsBeat reached out to recruiters from three Power Five programs to inquire about McClain. One of them said they initially had interest until discovering a couple of "red flags" that prompted a change in direction. Another said, "Cormani is actually hard to find" and wouldn't comment beyond the initial statement. The third noted there was no reason to reach out after he left Coach Prime and Colorado.
Cormani McClain slammed by Colorado fans in profanity-laced tirade: "You think you're bigger than the program"
The McClain saga played out in front of a record audience last year. From a lack of consistency to being in Prime’s dog house, working his way back, and falling out of favor again. It was a struggle to watch from the outside looking in.
Shedeur Sanders even mentioned after CU's Spring Game how he felt relieved with the toxic atmosphere being gone due to the players entering the transfer portal. He didn't say anything specific about McClain, even though people are insinuating the situation with the defensive back likely spurred the comments.
Colorado wrapped up a successful Black and Gold Spring Game this past weekend in Boulder with several additions on the books. The turnout was less than expected given the snowy conditions at the edge of the Flatirons. Nonetheless, it was a great start to Coach Prime's second season with the Buffs.