Podcast: Big Announcement and Other Buff Stuff

Chase Howell

Adam Chalifoux records his last podcast at Overtime along with special guest Chase Howell. 

The pair have a special announcement as the podcast will continue just as a part of a different network. 

It will now be a part of BuffsCountry and we will give it a full rebrand. The name? Buffalo Soldiers. 

We also discuss Tyler Bey and McKinley Wright entering the NBA Draft process, who they might replace them with, as well as some football talk including Antonio Alfano and the NFL Draft.

The new podcast will likely have a full video element and will be able to be streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Soundcloud.  

Listen to the last Overtime podcast here.

Football

Kirkwood Mulling Over Offers, Holds CU Coach in High Regard

Devin Kirkwood is receiving national interest from schools across the country including Notre Dame and Michigan. He recently received an offer from Colorado and already had a relationship built with defensive back coach Demetrice Martin.

Chase Howell

Report: CU Hires a Director of Player Personnel

Karl Dorrell has found his Director of Player Personnel.

Chase Howell

CU has hired their director of player personnel according to Adam…

Chase Howell

Where will Laviska Shenault go in the draft?

Our Sports Illustrated experts are releasing an NFL Draft big board over the next few days and Laviska Shenault is ranked in the top 40.

Chase Howell

Steven Montez is rising up draft boards

After excelling at the combine and his pro day, forever Buff Steven Montez is looking like an early day three draft pick.

Chase Howell

McKinley Wright announced on Twitter he will be entering the NBA draft…

Chase Howell

The NCAA decided to slash 62.5 percent of the revenue distribution to…

Chase Howell

Clifford Named Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year

Colorado Buffaloes signee Dominique Clifford has been named Colorado's boys basketball Gatorade player of the year.

Chase Howell

Neill Woelk with a feature on new offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue.…

Chase Howell

Report: Colorado MBB to Host Pepperdine in 2020-21

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein has reported CU plans to host Pepperdine next season.

Chase Howell