Podcast: Big Announcement and Other Buff Stuff

Adam Chalifoux records his last podcast at Overtime along with special guest Chase Howell.

The pair have a special announcement as the podcast will continue just as a part of a different network.

It will now be a part of BuffsCountry and we will give it a full rebrand. The name? Buffalo Soldiers.

We also discuss Tyler Bey and McKinley Wright entering the NBA Draft process, who they might replace them with, as well as some football talk including Antonio Alfano and the NFL Draft.

The new podcast will likely have a full video element and will be able to be streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Soundcloud.

Listen to the last Overtime podcast here.