BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

CU to begin voluntary workouts as cases rise across the country

Chase Howell

The Colorado Buffaloes will begin voluntary workouts on Monday.

So what does all of that mean?

On a basic level, it allows CU athletes to workout in the CU facilities. 

There may be some workouts where they have a strength and conditioning coach but they are only allowed to have groups of 10 at maximum so the team will not be working out together. 

The other benefit for Colorado is they can start to monitor their athletes which includes testing them regularly. 

This also means they can utilize their team doctors and other health officials.

"Miguel Rueda, CU’s senior associate athletic director for health and performance, has been heavily involved on the conference and national levels regarding the pandemic," the CU athletic department released in a statement. "In addition, one of CU’s team physicians, Dr. Stephanie Chu, is on both the NCAA’s Competitive Safeguards Committee and COVID-19 Working Group. Together with athletic director Rick George and other health officials, they have developed a comprehensive plan to work on a daily basis with the student-athletes, coaches and staff."

The athletes will have to follow strict guidelines which include a physical assessment with a COVID-19 test. They are also working on developing a testing program. 

There will be temperature checks upon entering and there is no sitting allowed in common areas. The only time sitting is allowed is in the training room. Locker rooms are expected to be opened up on July 1. 

As hundreds of athletes get tested this past week and over the next couple of weeks, CU is expected to announce whether or not there are any positive tests. There has been no word yet. 

CU Chancellor Phil DiStefano released an update on Friday reporting 17 recent positive cases among CU students. Some have been traced to the March last Friday which was organized by the football team and included members from most of the sports teams at Colorado. 

Other schools have started to report positive tests.

Sports Illustrated's Bama Central reported Alabama had five football players that had tested positive for COVID-19.

Oklahoma State reported three positive tests from its athletes including linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga.

Houston decided to suspend its voluntary workouts due to players testing positive. Houston did not force its athletes to take a test upon returning, only if they showed symptoms.

Iowa State has reported 10 student-athletes including two football players that have tested positive.

According to the schedule released last week, voluntary workouts will continue through mid-July. As long as there are no setbacks, they are still on schedule for a full college football season.

It appears there could be some setbacks. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The CU Buffs freshmen are arriving on campus

The 2020 football recruiting class are all arriving in Boulder over the next few days. Let's check in to see who has made it.

Chase Howell

Could Chris Miller be CU's most versatile player next season?

When the "pencil" depth chart was released, many were surprised to see Chris Miller as the starting safety. But it actually makes a lot of sense.

Chase Howell

NCAA continues progress, will give athletes election day off

The NCAA announced on Friday they will not allow athletic activity on Election Day 2020.

Chase Howell

Payne, Armed with New Additions Looks Forward to Next Year

Coach JR Payne discusses the new players her team will be adding, and the improvements she hopes the current players will make

Vinay Simlot

The CU Buffs Coaches are Holding a Virtual QB Competition

Darrin Chiaverini and Danny Langsdorf discuss the quarterback competition between Sam Noyer, Tyler Lytle and Brendon Lewis.

Vinay Simlot

by

MattySolo

Patrick Hisatake releases top eight schools

Three-star outside linebacker Patrick Hisatake released his top schools and the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

Chase Howell

Dorrell wants a fundamentally sound and physical football team

After evaluating the team last season, head coach Karl Dorrell wants to see his team play with more physicality and be more fundamentally sound.

Vinay Simlot

Erik Olsen breaks down top six as he nears a decision

Three-star in-state tight end Erik Olsen broke down his top six schools for BuffsCountry as he continues to narrow down his options.

Chase Howell

Monday Mailbag: Recruiting questions and other things

The Monday Mailbag is back for another edition. Most of the questions this week were geared towards recruiting but there's something in there for everyone.

Chase Howell

by

Theo3980

Dorrell wants players to be a beacon for change

Head football coach Karl Dorrell has hopes of empowering his players' voices which could involve monthly activism.

Chase Howell