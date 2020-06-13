CU to begin voluntary workouts as cases rise across the country

The Colorado Buffaloes will begin voluntary workouts on Monday.

So what does all of that mean?

On a basic level, it allows CU athletes to workout in the CU facilities.

There may be some workouts where they have a strength and conditioning coach but they are only allowed to have groups of 10 at maximum so the team will not be working out together.

The other benefit for Colorado is they can start to monitor their athletes which includes testing them regularly.

This also means they can utilize their team doctors and other health officials.

"Miguel Rueda, CU’s senior associate athletic director for health and performance, has been heavily involved on the conference and national levels regarding the pandemic," the CU athletic department released in a statement. "In addition, one of CU’s team physicians, Dr. Stephanie Chu, is on both the NCAA’s Competitive Safeguards Committee and COVID-19 Working Group. Together with athletic director Rick George and other health officials, they have developed a comprehensive plan to work on a daily basis with the student-athletes, coaches and staff."

The athletes will have to follow strict guidelines which include a physical assessment with a COVID-19 test. They are also working on developing a testing program.

There will be temperature checks upon entering and there is no sitting allowed in common areas. The only time sitting is allowed is in the training room. Locker rooms are expected to be opened up on July 1.

As hundreds of athletes get tested this past week and over the next couple of weeks, CU is expected to announce whether or not there are any positive tests. There has been no word yet.

CU Chancellor Phil DiStefano released an update on Friday reporting 17 recent positive cases among CU students. Some have been traced to the March last Friday which was organized by the football team and included members from most of the sports teams at Colorado.

Other schools have started to report positive tests.

Sports Illustrated's Bama Central reported Alabama had five football players that had tested positive for COVID-19.

Oklahoma State reported three positive tests from its athletes including linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga.

Houston decided to suspend its voluntary workouts due to players testing positive. Houston did not force its athletes to take a test upon returning, only if they showed symptoms.

Iowa State has reported 10 student-athletes including two football players that have tested positive.

According to the schedule released last week, voluntary workouts will continue through mid-July. As long as there are no setbacks, they are still on schedule for a full college football season.

It appears there could be some setbacks.