Report: Multiple Alabama Football Players Test Positive for COVID-19

University of Alabama football players began trickling back onto campus this week, and upon arrival, each student-athlete was tested for the novel coronavirus.

According to sources, at least five players have tested positive for COVID-19. The news was first reported by BamaInsider. Bama Central has reached out to an university official, but a confirmation or comment on the matter has not been given yet.

Tuscaloosa County has reported 836 confirmed cases of the virus with 14 deaths according to the state's department of public health. Almost 400 of the new cases have came in the last 14 days.

This story will be updated.