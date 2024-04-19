Deion Sanders says "We good" after mass transfer exodus at Colorado
Deion Sanders and Colorado were optimistic with the re-opening of the transfer portal on Tuesday. However, they didn't expect a mass departure days later. The "King of the portal" had two successful waves from the previous cycles, but will have to make up ground this time around. Despite losing fifteen players so far this week, Sanders wants people to take a step back and look at who's leaving Boulder.
"I wish you guys would do a little more homework when you start talking about the portal and understand what we're losing," Sanders said at his Thursday press conference.
The Hall-of-Famer asked a reporter, "What are we losing?" The question was met with an answer of "Potential starters" at "Tight end (and) running back." Sanders then replied, "You haven't been watching practice, huh? We good. I trust the recruiting team, and our coaches."
While a significant number of players decided to hit the portal, Sanders is right. The Buffs aren't losing proven starters and can find new talent. Former five-star recruit Cormani McClain seemed to be checked out recently and was waiting for his opportunity to leave. He'll likely work his way back to the Sunshine State. As for Alton McCaskill, he'll get another chance elsewhere after suffering a lingering injury. He took a redshirt to preserve his eligibility and wasn't 100 percent for the Buffs.
Colorado might have lost some potential, but they gained a lot already in the portal.
"What happens with the portal that you guys need to know is that a lot of people are fighting for backups," Sanders said. "When a guy is a starter and he transfers, you have to really think about that, is he really that? I don't know how many starters have really transferred around the country."
"I think we have some coming in for visits pretty soon, maybe even this weekend but we can attract those types of players. I don't think we're losing those types of players and if we do, we're good. We're making a big deal out of nothing."
Sanders and the Buffs have yet to add any new transfers on the book since the portal reopened on Tuesday. The 15-day period will expire three days after CU's Spring Game on April 27.