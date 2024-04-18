Colorado's Alton McCaskill enters transfer portal
Colorado will lose one of the highly-touted transfers from last year. Alton McCaskill IV, who took a redshirt year with the Buffs, will be hitting the transfer portal for a second time in his career, as first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel. He played four games with 14 carries for 59 yards at CU.
The yellow non-contact jersey was removed from the Buffs running back mid-way through the season, but he ended up on the shelf with a lingering injury. McCaskill transferred from the University of Houston and tore his ACL with the Cougars in April of 2022. He was sidelined throughout CU's off-season conditioning last year and appeared to be back in full strength this year.
McCaskill had a great freshman campaign with 981 yards and had 16 rushing touchdowns. His departure leaves CU needing another rusher in the rotation. While McCaskill is a player that could've been a one-two punch with Dylan Edwards, he'll be giving his talents to another program.
Colorado has now lost 14 players to the transfer portal since Monday, including five-star talent Cormani McClain. Overall, Coach Prime and the Buffs are currently negative four when it comes to the portal. That total can fluctuate with the window being open for the next twelve days.