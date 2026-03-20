Deion Sanders Tours Jaw-Dropping Saint Croix House With Karrueche Tran

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his girlfriend Karrueche Tran were taking a look at a fancy estate on Saint Croix in the Virgin Islands.

New House for Coach Prime?

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders Jr. of Well Off Media posted a video on YouTube of Deion and Karrueche in Saint Croix. They were touring a nice house right on the ocean. Take a look at a clip of it below.

Deion Sanders and his girlfriend Karrueche are buying a house in St. Croix. 🏝️



pic.twitter.com/1Q6M9tkgKj — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) March 19, 2026

“Ya’ll think we should get this?” Deion said to the camera.

Deion Sanders Entering Year No. 4 in Boulder

Nov 25, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders on the field against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images | Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders is entering his fourth season in Boulder as Colorado coach. The Buffs have had their ups and down during his first three seasons.

The Buffaloes shocked the college football world when they hired Deion following a 1-11 2022 season. "Coach Prime" was with the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers from 2020-2022, accumulating an overall record of 27-6.

After making the jump to a power conference league, Deion got out to a red hot start. The Buffaloes began the 2022 season with wins over the TCU Horned Frogs, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Colorado State Rams to go to 3-0. This was especially impressive considering Colorado had won just one game the year before.

After this 3-0 start, things began to unravel. The Buffs lost eight of their last nine games to finish the year with a record of 4-8. Despite the ending to the season and missing a bowl, it was still viewed as a step in the right direction. There was an energy around the program that it had been missing for a long time.

2024 was another step in the right direction. Colorado took a major leap, winning nine games in the regular season which resulted in them being in a four-way tie a top the Big 12 conference standings. Due to the tiebreaker, Colorado did not make the Big 12 championship game and wound up playing in the Alamo Bowl.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter dazzled the country with his two-way skillset en route to bringing home the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Hunter ended up being selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Quarterback Shedeur Sandes also had a memorable season. He won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

2025 was a rough one for Deion and Colorado. The Buffs regressed, winning just three games. They missed out on a bowl game for the second time in three seasons under Sanders. Colorado will look to get back on track in 2026.

The Buffaloes hit the transfer portal hard this offseason, adding 43 new players. They will kick off the 2026 season on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Sept. 3. Colorado and Georgia Tech played last season with the Yellow Jackets getting the better of the Buffaloes at Folsom Field.

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