Deion Sanders Tours Jaw-Dropping Saint Croix House With Karrueche Tran
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Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his girlfriend Karrueche Tran were taking a look at a fancy estate on Saint Croix in the Virgin Islands.
New House for Coach Prime?
Deion Sanders Jr. of Well Off Media posted a video on YouTube of Deion and Karrueche in Saint Croix. They were touring a nice house right on the ocean. Take a look at a clip of it below.
“Ya’ll think we should get this?” Deion said to the camera.
Deion Sanders Entering Year No. 4 in Boulder
Deion Sanders is entering his fourth season in Boulder as Colorado coach. The Buffs have had their ups and down during his first three seasons.
The Buffaloes shocked the college football world when they hired Deion following a 1-11 2022 season. "Coach Prime" was with the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers from 2020-2022, accumulating an overall record of 27-6.
After making the jump to a power conference league, Deion got out to a red hot start. The Buffaloes began the 2022 season with wins over the TCU Horned Frogs, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Colorado State Rams to go to 3-0. This was especially impressive considering Colorado had won just one game the year before.
After this 3-0 start, things began to unravel. The Buffs lost eight of their last nine games to finish the year with a record of 4-8. Despite the ending to the season and missing a bowl, it was still viewed as a step in the right direction. There was an energy around the program that it had been missing for a long time.
2024 was another step in the right direction. Colorado took a major leap, winning nine games in the regular season which resulted in them being in a four-way tie a top the Big 12 conference standings. Due to the tiebreaker, Colorado did not make the Big 12 championship game and wound up playing in the Alamo Bowl.
Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter dazzled the country with his two-way skillset en route to bringing home the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Hunter ended up being selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Quarterback Shedeur Sandes also had a memorable season. He won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.
2025 was a rough one for Deion and Colorado. The Buffs regressed, winning just three games. They missed out on a bowl game for the second time in three seasons under Sanders. Colorado will look to get back on track in 2026.
The Buffaloes hit the transfer portal hard this offseason, adding 43 new players. They will kick off the 2026 season on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Sept. 3. Colorado and Georgia Tech played last season with the Yellow Jackets getting the better of the Buffaloes at Folsom Field.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1