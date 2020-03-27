BuffsCountry
Shenault Ranked No. 33 on SI Big Board

Chase Howell

Laviska Shenault Jr. was ranked No. 33 on Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Big Board released on Friday.

Shenault has had a bit of a bumpy draft process.

During the season, he was in the same company as Cedee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and some of the other elite receivers.

He had an injury ridden season and only produced 764 yards and four touchdowns his junior year after a breakout sophomore season. 

Shenault participated in the NFL combine despite being diagnosed with a core muscle injury and inflammation of the pubic bone. He ran a 4.58 40-yard dash at the combine which is a solid number for his size but isn't the elite speed some people were expecting.

He didn't know the extent of the injury at the time but after the combine, he was advised to have surgery. Putting the star receiver out for at least four weeks and missing his pro day. 

Since then, it has been a complete spiral for Shenault. After Lamb, Jeudy and Henry Ruggs--who are widely considered the top three receivers in the draft--there is still elite talent behind them. Jalen Reagor, Justin Jefferson, Brandon Aiyuk, Denzel Mims and Tee Higgins have all been placed in the first round in some mock drafts. That puts Shenault at No. 9 amongst receivers, at best, and Chase Claypool and KJ Hamler have been receiving lots of attention recently. 

He is still receiving second round grades so it won't be much of a surprise to see him end up getting selected on day two of the draft. But without putting much on film this past season and all of the injury history, it won't be much of a surprise to see him seriously tumble either. 

Steven Montez is rising up draft boards

After excelling at the combine and his pro day, forever Buff Steven Montez is looking like an early day three draft pick.

Chase Howell

McKinley Wright announced on Twitter he will be entering the NBA draft…

Chase Howell

The NCAA decided to slash 62.5 percent of the revenue distribution to…

Chase Howell

Clifford Named Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year

Colorado Buffaloes signee Dominique Clifford has been named Colorado's boys basketball Gatorade player of the year.

Chase Howell

Neill Woelk with a feature on new offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue.…

Chase Howell

Report: Colorado MBB to Host Pepperdine in 2020-21

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein has reported CU plans to host Pepperdine next season.

Chase Howell

Ever wondered what Tad Boyle is watching while he's sitting at home in…

Chase Howell

SI's national college writer Pat Forde made his theoretical bracket…

Chase Howell

2021 DL Isaiah Rogers receives first Power-5 offer from Colorado

The defensive lineman out of Pennsylvania is starting to receive national interest including Colorado, Oregon, Syracuse, West Virginia and Syracuse.

Chase Howell

Costanzo Opens Recruitment Up

2022 athlete Anthony Costanzo is no longer committed to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Chase Howell