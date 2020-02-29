Former Colorado wide receiver Laviska Shenault will undergo surgery for a nagging injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports Shenault has been dealing with a core muscle injury and inflammation of the pubic bone, and he will be sidelined for four to six weeks after surgery. The wide receiver was diagnosed with the inflammation earlier this month, although doctors did not think at the time that he would need surgery.

Shenault played through the injury last season, but it did not slow him down when he ran a 4.58 40-yard dash at the combine this week.

In Sports Illustrated's latest NFL mock draft, expert Kevin Hanson predicted the Eagles will select Shenault with the No. 21 pick.

"Shenault flourishes in the open field due to his strength, size, burst, vision and elusiveness," Hanson said.

Last season, Shenault tallied 56 receptions for 764 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games.