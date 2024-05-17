Travis Hunter's behind-the-scenes EA Sports College Football 25 cover shoot
EA Sports has officially announced the release date for its highly anticipated new video game College Football 25. The cover art, featuring Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Michigan's Donovan Edwards, and Colorado's Travis Hunter, was unveiled after months of secrecy. Thanks to Hunter, fans received a behind-the-scenes look at the cover shoot, which took place at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
The Paul Hornung Award winner is one of the most electrifying players in college football, secured an NIL agreement with EA Sports to feature on the cover. While the exact compensation for each cover athlete remains undisclosed, every player participating in the game will receive $600 and a copy of the game.
Reflecting on this achievement, Hunter expressed gratitude for the opportunity, noting its significance to his family, fans, and the young athletes who look up to him. He reminisced about playing the 2014 version of the game and eagerly anticipates the "Road To Glory" mode in the new release.
The cover shoot featured actors dressed in school uniforms alongside the three athletes, creating a buzz for the game's release. Hunter highlighted the fun and camaraderie on the field, particularly with his humorous antics.
Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are already planning to capitalize on the game's release by creating an online dynasty, underscoring the excitement surrounding the return of EA Sports college football. With the gaming and college football communities eagerly awaiting the first exhibition contest, the rest of us get ready for July 19, when the new EA Sports college football game finally arrives.