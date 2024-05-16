Colorado’s Travis Hunter featured on EA Sports College Football 25 cover
EA Sports officially released the cover for College Football 25 on Thursday. The latest installment of their popular video game features Colorado’s Travis Hunter front and center. The Buffaloes two-way star was pictured in the middle alongside Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (left) and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (right).
A recipient of the Paul Hornung Award, given to the most versatile player in college football, Hunter was a beast for the Buffaloes last season. At wide receiver, he compiled 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, the shut-down cornerback registered 30 tackles and three interceptions. Perhaps most impressive, Hunter played in over 1,000 snaps from scrimmage despite missing three-plus games due to an injury sustained against Colorado State.
From Nebraska’s Tommie Frazier in 1996 to Michigan’s Denard Robinson in 2013, several notable players have graced the cover of EA Sports’ College Football video game. Last week, the PlayStation store released artwork of the deluxe edition cover of EA Sports College Football ’25 with Hunter, Ewers, and Edwards on the cover. Hunter is the first Colorado Buffaloes player to be pictured on the cover of the popular game.
Here’s a list of the coaches and players to grace the cover since the game’s inception in 1993:
1993 Bill Walsh
1994 Bill Walsh
1995 NONE
1996 Tommie Frazier, Nebraska
1997 Danny Wuerffel, Florida
1998 Charles Woodson, Michigan
1999 Ricky Williams, Texas
2000 Shaun Alexander, Alabama
2001 Chris Weinke, Florida State
2002 Joey Harrington, Oregon
2003 Carson Palmer, USC
2004 Larry Fitzgerald, Pittsburgh
2005 Desmond Howard, Michigan
2006 Reggie Bush, USC
2007 Jared Zabransky, Boise State
2008 Owen Schmitt, West Virginia (PSP) DeSean Jackson, California (PS2) , Matt Ryan, Boston College (PS3) , Darren McFadden, Arkansas (Xbox 360)
2009 Brian Orakpo, Texas (PS2) , Brian Johnson, Utah (PS3) , Mark Sanchez, USC (PSP) , Michael Crabtree, Texas Tech (Xbox 360)
2010 Tim Tebow, Florida
2011 Mark Ingram, Alabama
2012 Robert Griffin III, Baylor & Barry Sanders, Oklahoma State
2013 Denard Robinson, Michigan
2024 Travis Hunter, Colorado; Quinn Ewers, Texas; Donovan Edwards, Michigan
EA Sports College Football returns this year after an 11-year layoff. The game is expected to be released July 19.