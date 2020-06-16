What in the world is going on with Jordan Berry?

As the 2020 recruiting class flooded their way into Boulder, there has been lots of excitement.

The likes of Ashaad Clayton, Jason Harris and Brenden Rice have all arrived on campus.

In fact, every single recruit from the 2020 class is on campus. Except for one.

Jordan Berry was the only prep recruit that was coming into play defensive tackle. Mel Tucker had loaded up on defensive linemen a year previous so it wasn't a major position of need.

But Berry was a very highly rated recruit coming out of high school. The 6-foot-2, 320-pounder was originally committed to Lousiana State. He decommitted from LSU in October and committed to Colorado in November.

He was once a four-star recruit and watched his rating tail off as he got older.

Nevertheless, CU fans were excited for him to get Boulder. Now the question is, will he ever get to Boulder?



On Monday, Adam Munsterteiger of 247Sports posted on the message board at BuffStampede that Berry would not be arriving in Boulder anytime soon, "Berry has not made it to Boulder for voluntary workouts. Hearing he is looking to go elsewhere."

Munsterteiger has rarely, if ever, been wrong about these types of things.

But on Tuesday, when Berry caught wind, he tweeted out that the report may not be 100 percent true.

First, he tweeted, "Everyone at Colorado talking," and included a laughing emoji.

Then the one that followed was him disputing the report.

"Who every run 247 sports stop putting false stuff about me up frfr @247Sports thanks!" Berry tweeted.

"Frfr" is short for "for real, for real" for those that are confused.

Berry is not in Boulder, that we know for sure. So he's disputing the second part of it which means he is not looking elsewhere.

He then told Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera that he is planning on being in Boulder sometime this summer.

BuffsCountry reached out for a comment from Berry but could not get a response.

Sources have told BuffsCountry that part of the reason for the hold up is academics. He is rumored to be still finishing up high school.

Although he was tweeting out his highlight film a little over a month ago, which is rare for a recruit that has signed his letter of intent, it does appear that Berry is set on being in Boulder.

When, however, is a question that remains to be seen.