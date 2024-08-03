WATCH: Deion Sanders presents Devin Hester with gold jacket in Canton
Devin Hester officially joined an elite group, receiving a gold jackets to cement his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The NFL’s career return touchdown record holder received his jacket from, Deion Sanders, who held the record previously, on Friday night in Canton.
The two legends embraced before Sanders accompanied Hester on stage. They were joined by Andre Johnson, who was presented his jacket by fellow Miami legend Michael Irvin. Both will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday during the induction ceremony. However, Friday night was dedicated to the moment they received their iconic gold jackets, which they’ll wear while giving their speeches.
Hester was nothing short of spectacular during his time in the NFL. Over his 11 seasons with the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, and Seattle Seahawks from 2006 to 2016, he set NFL records in career return and punt return touchdowns. He remains the only player in history to return the opening kickoff for a touchdown in the Super Bowl.
Reflecting on his journey, Hester expressed immense emotion on being enshrined. “The last six months — I can’t really express all the buildup and the emotions,” Hester said. “From the moment I fell in love with football at the age of 5 or 6 years old, to the process of getting to where we are today, it’s overwhelming. As a kid, I never envisioned being in the Hall of Fame... Now, to be up here and speak in the Hall of Fame, it’s a great honor.”
While Hester was dazzling as a return specialist, Johnson was making his mark as a standout wide receiver for the Houston Texans. During his career from 2003 to 2016, Johnson earned seven Pro Bowl selections and two First Team All-Pro honors. His success in the NFL followed a stellar college career at Miami, where he helped the Hurricanes to a national title in 2001 and received third-team All-American honors as a senior.
“It means a lot,” Johnson said in a Thursday Night Football interview. “Not only for me and my family back home in Miami but also for the people in Houston who have embraced me and shown me so much love.”
The Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony is set for Saturday at noon ET on ESPN.