Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter is "untouchable" to start fall camp
The Colorado Buffaloes captured the college football spotlight last season, largely due to the arrival of first-year head coach Deion Sanders. They made an immediate impact, shocking the nation with a thrilling 45-42 victory over TCU in their Week 1 opener.
Sanders' son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, delivered a standout performance with over 500 yards passing against a defense that had just competed in the national championship game. Additionally, fans were introduced to the exceptional talents of Travis Hunter, who excelled on both sides of the ball. Coach Prime's protégé has taken advantage of an opportunity of a lifetime that some would dream to have, which is to learn from who many consider the best to ever play the cornerback position.
These two are similar but different at the same time. Sanders, while playing for Florida State, was known for his high-stepping interceptions, punt and kick returns that could change the outcome of a game, as well as his coverage skill while playing on the defensive side of the ball. He didn’t have a problem playing on an island alone, frustrating opposing teams' wide receivers because they weren’t able to have the big game they envisioned against him. However, he didn’t start playing on both sides of the ball until he got into the NFL.
Despite the challenges, Hunter's versatility earned him the Paul Hornung Award last year. As Colorado looks ahead to the 2024 season, likely Hunter's final year with the team, Coach Prime emphasized the importance of protecting key players, including Hunter. He instructed the team that quarterbacks, receivers, and Hunter were untouchable to preserve their health and readiness.
Deion Sanders sets ground rules with Buffs players: "We don't have tomorrow"
"We in pads we having contact. Take care of your guys," Sanders told his team. "Like I'm gonna tell you do not touch the receivers. Don't get near the quarterback and leave Travis alone. I'm not playing favorites. I'm just being 100. It is what it is. When you get to the next level every quarterback is worth 250 million right? You think they gonna let you touch him? Alright so let's play like we on the next level."
Hunter continues to grow into being a top-tier defensive back, As strange as it may sound, he is just as lethal playing the wide receiver position. In his first season with the Buffaloes, Hunter on offense caught 60 passes for 721 yards, and five touchdowns while grabbing three interceptions, five pass breakups, and making 30 total tackles on defense. He has never shied away from pushing the limits of his game and many have seen him do it while playing for Collins Hill High School. Last season Hunter played a total of 1,102 snaps that consisted of his time on offense, defense, and special teams.
As we get closer to the start of the college football season, the Heisman talk will begin to heat up even more with Hunter's name being in the mix. If he has another outstanding season, his name could be mentioned often as a favorite for the award. If Hunter's name is called in New York to end the 2024 season, he will be the second Colorado player to win the award and first in 30 years since Rashaan Salaam did it in 1994.
The Buffs face a daunting schedule in the first year back in the Big 12 that starts against North Dakota State on August 29.