"Baby Gronk" never received an offer from Deion Sanders and Colorado
It might be a little too early but Deion Sanders and the Buffs got a future commitment from a viral star. Madden "Baby Gronk" San Miguel announced his commitment to Colorado on Friday. While this sounds good, he never received an offer to be part of the 2032 recruiting class, CU's staff tells BuffsBeat.
"Baby Gronk" was previously linked to Michigan and Ohio State in the past two weeks. All this hype and he has never played a game in high school.
San Miguel's father, Jake San Miguel, who claims to have planned his son's life prior to his birth, has been training him for an NFL future. While "Baby Gronk" seems to be enjoying the spotlight, it has created quite a buzz via social media. He earned the nickname as a reference to future Hall-of-Famer Rob Gronkowski. He was also named after NFL legend John Madden.
Sports Illustrated's Bri Amaranthus first highlighted San Miguel in a piece titled "Meet 'Baby Gronk': The 8-Year-Old Football Celebrity and Cowboys Friend." The article detailed San Miguel's life on camera and the normal life off the football field.
Colorado will try to focus on current recruiting classes before looking too far ahead. We'll see if San Miguel is still in the conversation over the next decade.