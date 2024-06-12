Deion Sanders admits shocking detail about his time at Colorado
Travis Hunter is enjoying the offseason on and off the field. The Colorado Buffaloes two-way star has taken his talents to the pond as a bass master with pictures of a few nice catches. He's following in the footsteps of Deion Sanders who takes his time in the great outdoors seriously, and is noted as one of the best anglers not on a professional tour. Believe it or not, Coach Prime has yet to enjoy any time fishing in the Rocky Mountains.
It's a shocking detail Sanders admitted to Hunter in a recent moment captured by Well Off Media. The Buffaloes standout recently brought back two fishing poles from his trip to Prime's compound in Dallas and passed them off. Sanders seemed appreciative to have some of his gear with him in Boulder. It likely means a trip to the mountains is in the works. Don't expect Coach Prime to be trolling for catfish any time soon. He explained why they're least on his list and it's like the "Uncle you have to explain to someone" before a family function.
Sanders hasn't had much time for relaxation outside of coaching the Buffs. The Hall-of-Famer has been on a book tour, out promoting the retro release of his signature Nike shoes, dropping a new phone with Boost Mobile, and enjoying speaking engagements around the country. It's not hard to see why fishing would be knocked down the list as it "Must be The Money."
Colorado is approaching summer workouts with less than 100 days before the start of the 2024 college football season. The Buffs will face FCS powerhouse North Dakota State on August 29 (8 p.m. ET/ TV:ESPN). While CU comes into the matchup as an 8-point favorite, the Bison will be looking for the seventh win over an FBS program since 2010.