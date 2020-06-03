CU Buffs in four-star Ketron Jackson's top seven schools

Four-star wide receiver Ketron Jackson released his top seven schools on Wednesday.

And the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

The other schools include Arkansas, Texas, Texas A & M, TCU, SMU and Oregon State.

He had previously released his top 14 schools on May 16.

Jackson is a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder out of Royse City (Texas).

He is rated as a four-star recruit on both Rivals and 247Sports. He is a top 200 player regardless of position on both sites.

The receiving weapon is a top 150 recruit regardless of position on the 247Sports composite which compiles rankings from all of the recruiting sites.

Jackson is one of the top uncommitted wide receivers in the state of Texas.

Offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini has been doing most of the recruiting but safeties coach Brett Maxie got the recruitment started.

Jackson told BuffsCountry less than a month ago that he really likes what he's been hearing from Chiaverini.

“I can see he’s a great coach just by our conversations,” Jackson said. “He is business-like and he tells me it’s a business decision. Really it is all about development (to him) and that’s what I like in a coach. If I can get developed by a coach then that would be the coach I’ll go to.

“So him and I have already developed a good relationship now within a week or so. I love that he’s all about development and that’s a big thing for me because a lot of people say I have talent but I want to get better and develop myself. I don’t think as highly of myself as most people do.”

Jackson has already taken a virtual visit with Colorado and says it's one of the schools he wants to go visit if things open up again.

He has recently been retweeting Laviska Shenault's tweets and his athleticism on tape will remind some people of Shenault.