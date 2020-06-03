BuffsCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

CU Buffs in four-star Ketron Jackson's top seven schools

Chase Howell

Four-star wide receiver Ketron Jackson released his top seven schools on Wednesday. 

And the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut. 

The other schools include Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, SMU and Oregon State.

He had previously released his top 14 schools on May 16. 

Jackson is a 6-foot-2, 185-pounder out of Royse City (Texas).

He is rated as a four-star recruit on both Rivals and 247Sports. He is a top 200 player regardless of position on both sites. 

The receiving weapon is a top 150 recruit regardless of position on the 247Sports composite which compiles rankings from all of the recruiting sites. 

Jackson is one of the top uncommitted wide receivers in the state of Texas.

Offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini has been doing most of the recruiting but safeties coach Brett Maxie got the recruitment started.

Jackson told BuffsCountry less than a month ago that he really likes what he's been hearing from Chiaverini.

“I can see he’s a great coach just by our conversations,” Jackson said. “He is business-like and he tells me it’s a business decision. Really it is all about development (to him) and that’s what I like in a coach. If I can get developed by a coach then that would be the coach I’ll go to.

“So him and I have already developed a good relationship now within a week or so. I love that he’s all about development and that’s a big thing for me because a lot of people say I have talent but I want to get better and develop myself. I don’t think as highly of myself as most people do.”

Jackson has already taken a virtual visit with Colorado and says it's one of the schools he wants to go visit if things open up again. 

He has recently been retweeting Laviska Shenault's tweets and his athleticism on tape will remind some people of Shenault. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

CU Commit Lawson Lovering makes another jump in rankings

The nation is starting to take notice in CU hoops commit Lawson Lovering as he makes another jump in the rankings.

Chase Howell

by

Theo3980

Weekly Offer Tracker: Targeting the South

The CU coaching staff continues to target 2021 recruits as they try to build the class and they seem to have an affinity for the southern states.

Chase Howell

Jimmy Valsin has CU Buffs in Top Eight

Three-star wide receiver Jimmy Valsin released his top eight schools on Monday. The Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

Chase Howell

Breaking: CU Buffs pick up commit No. 3 for the 2021 class

The Colorado Buffaloes picked up their third commitment of the 2021 class in the form of three-star Zephaniah Maea.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs make top ten schools for Will Reed

Three-star offensive lineman William Reed released his top ten schools on Monday and the Colorado Buffaloes made the cut.

Chase Howell

CU Buffs announce plan for name, image and likeness

The Colorado athletic department announced a plan to help CU athletes benefit off their name, image and likeness.

Chase Howell

Bolder Boulder canceled

Chase Howell

Basketball coaches JR Payne and Mike Rohn make heartfelt statements

Various leaders at the University of Colorado have released statements regarding the Black Lives Matter protests after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis including basketball coaches JR Payne and Mike Rohn.

Chase Howell

by

Media Is The Problem

Stories From Around Sports Illustrated: A week we'll never forget

These are the best stories from the past week published by college sites and beat writers.

Chase Howell

Three-star Zephaniah Maea named his three finalists for a June 1 decision

Three-star defensive lineman Zephaniah Maea has narrowed his options down to three schools and is ready to announce his decision on Monday.

Chase Howell